The gold markets have rallied slightly during the day here on Wednesday, as we continue to hang around this up trending channel. Gold markets have rallied after initially dipping on Wednesday to show signs of resiliency. At this point, it looks like we are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Show Proclivity for the Channel - December 21, 2022
- Gold as Twitter’s Medical Fact Checker; Monkey Poachers Profit From COVID - December 21, 2022
- Gold price holds gains driven by fallout from surprise BOJ yield pivot - December 21, 2022