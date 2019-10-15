Gold markets have been a bit negative during the trading session again during the day on Tuesday but has also continued to see buyers at the uptrend line that I have marked on the chart. With that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue To Test Wedge - October 15, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – The Next Buying Opportunity - October 15, 2019
- CME Group Announces First Trades of New Shanghai Gold Futures - October 15, 2019