Gold markets initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday, slicing through the 1500 level. That obviously is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and will attract a certain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets finding support at major level - September 10, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – The Last Great Buying Opportunity - September 10, 2019
- Do Two Weekly Declines Make a Case for Lower Gold Ahead? - September 10, 2019