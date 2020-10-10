Gold markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Wednesday, but then turned around to show signs of strength initially. However, we gave back the gains near the $1900 level, and that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Gapped Lower to Kick off the Day - October 10, 2020
- Festival booster! Gold sold at premium this week, first time since Mid-August - October 10, 2020
- Nervous Investors Buy Gold At Record Pace On US Election Fears - October 10, 2020