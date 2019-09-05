Gold markets continue to be very noisy, as we have broken down below the bottom of the candle stick from the previous session during the day on Thursday. This turns the Wednesday candle stick into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold logs biggest daily dollar loss in 3 years on China trade optimism, upbeat private-jobs data - September 5, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets get hammered - September 5, 2019
- Gold Down Amid Trade Optimism, Copper Recovers From a 2-year Low - September 5, 2019