Gold markets have pulled back just a bit through the trading session on Monday to show signs of exhaustion, but still has further to go in order to find support from what I can tell. Ultimately, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back From Major Resistance Barrier - September 6, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could extend correction with a daily close below $1,820 - September 6, 2021
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Has Been Trading Down. What Are The Prospects For The Future? - September 6, 2021