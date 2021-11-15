The gold markets have pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to test the $1860 level. However, it looks like we are trying to stabilize.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back to Kickoff Week - November 15, 2021
- Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] moved down -0.22: Why It’s Important - November 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 - November 15, 2021