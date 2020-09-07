Gold markets went back and forth during the trading session on Monday, as it was Labor Day. After all, a lot of the bigger players were there so it makes sense that we would simply go back and forth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Quiet on Labor Day - September 7, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD volume has been light today as the US markets are closed - September 7, 2020
- Daily Gold News: Monday, September 7 – Gold Price Continues Sideways - September 7, 2020