Gold markets initially pulled back during the trading session on Monday, as there were reports of positivity coming out of the calls between the Americans and the Chinese over the weekend, but since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Recover After Initial Selloff - November 18, 2019
- Biggest gold ETF turns 15. Here are other gold funds to watch - November 18, 2019
- Gold Mining Stocks Q3’ 2019 Fundamentals - November 18, 2019