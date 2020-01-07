Gold markets initially fell during the trading session, trying to fill the gap from the previous session, but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The $1570 level has been an area of interest, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Recover After Initially Falling - January 7, 2020
- OceanaGold A Good Proxy For Gold Bull Market - January 7, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Headline Buyers Holding Longs at Nearly Seven-Year High - January 7, 2020