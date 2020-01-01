Gold markets rallied a bit during the trading session on New Year’s Eve, reaching towards the $1525 level, but stalling a bit as Donald Trump has announced that he will be signing a trade deal with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Testing Major Resistance
Gold markets rallied a bit during the trading session on New Year’s Eve, reaching towards the $1525 level, but stalling a bit as Donald Trump has announced that he will be signing a trade deal with …