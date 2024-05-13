There are geopolitical concerns, interest rate concerns, central banks around the world getting ready to cut again, central banks around the world buying gold, and a multitude of plenty of other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drops sharply in profit taking ahead of U.S. inflation data - May 13, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Pulls Back a Bit of Support - May 13, 2024
- Gold Price on May 13: Rate Slips Amid Concerns About Inflation - May 13, 2024