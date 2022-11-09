Gold markets have stalled a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as the market is waiting for the CPI numbers on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Stalls Ahead of CPI - November 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Weekly close above $1,680 to ease pressure on XAUUSD – Credit Suisse - November 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD probes the 100-day EMA as buyers’ eye $1735 - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post