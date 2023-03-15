Gold prices finally broke below the $1900 handle following the European open dropping to a low of $1886 before recovering to trade back above the $1900 handle. Gold faced a wall of resistance above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle - March 15, 2023
- Gold Price In India On March 15, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities - March 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves away from multi-week top, remains depressed below $1,900 - March 15, 2023