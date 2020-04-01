The gold markets have fallen a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down below the 50 day EMA. By doing that, it looks as if the market is trying to find some type of footing. However, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Tests the 50 Day EMA - April 1, 2020
- Buy These Miners as Gold Is Predicted to Soar - April 1, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed Trade as Investors Seek Next Bullish Catalyst - April 1, 2020