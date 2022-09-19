Gold hit a fresh two year low last week and sellers may done yet. The Fed waits in the wings as gold prices work on their sixth consecutive month of losses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break After Test of 2-Year Lows - September 19, 2022
- Gold prices languish near 29-month low in run-up to US Fed meeting - September 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1,665 amid sustained USD strength - September 19, 2022