The gold market had a bit of a tumble early on Thursday, as the USD started to show strength yet again. Gold has had a rough early morning on Thursday as we have reached down to the 50 day EMA but at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips Rs 70; silver remains flat - February 8, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Tumbles Early on Thursday - February 8, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s downside will be limited – MUFG - February 8, 2024