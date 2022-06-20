Gold Price Forecast: Hedging demand amidst market volatility to push XAUUSD higher – Deutsche Bank

Gold Price seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near $1,850. Economists at Deutsche Bank expect the yellow metal to maintain its safe-haven appeal and forecast XAUUSD at $2,100 in June 2023.
