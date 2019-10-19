Put simply, the upside in gold on dismal Durable Goods data looks limited. The metal, however, could suffer a significant drop if the Durable Goods blow past expectations, forcing markets to price out …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Good News For Investors: Gold Prices Likely to Remain Low Before Dhanteras - October 19, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast: Indecisive market, may attempt breakout next week - October 19, 2019
- Gold Miners’ Profits To Soar - October 19, 2019