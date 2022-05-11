In other words, the dollar’s volatility caused a ¾% price variation in only two hours. Gold futures 30 minute chart The chart above is a 30-minute candlestick chart of gold futures. Just as in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Inflation Remains Hot With Little Chance of Abating in the Upcoming Months - May 11, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00 - May 11, 2022
- Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project - May 11, 2022