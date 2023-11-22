Pound Sterling shrugs off hawkish BoE commentary. Gold price is trying hard to sustain the previous bullish momentum early Wednesday, trading around the $2,000 barrier, awaiting a fresh batch of key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: It is too early to see a sustained XAU/USD rally above $2,000 – TDS - November 22, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan see notable increase - November 22, 2023
- Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan - November 22, 2023