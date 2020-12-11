HMA is the level to beat for the XAU/USD bulls. Sell the bounce could remain in play ahead of US data. Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed technical selling at the long-held support now resistance of $1850 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Key $1850 hurdle to limit XAU/USD bulls amid US stimulus deadlock - December 11, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as weaker dollar outweighs U.S. stimulus worries - December 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact while below critical $1850 hurdle – Confluence Detector - December 10, 2020