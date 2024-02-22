Gold hit a high of 2,035 today, exceeding the 50-Day MA just slightly, before sellers took control and drove prices back down to below yesterday’s low, thereby generating an outside day. Once again, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Key Resistance at 50-Day MA - February 22, 2024
- Gold miner Newmont to sell assets, cut jobs after Newcrest buy - February 22, 2024
- Century Aluminum, Gold Fields, Coeur Mining And Kaiser Aluminum Announce Financial Results: Thursday’s Top Mining Stories - February 22, 2024