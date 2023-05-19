GBP/USD is rising back above 1.2400, having displayed exhaustion in the downside momentum. The Cable is making efforts for recovery, as the US Dollar is correcting lower in tandem with the US Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Limited further downside potential as US rate hike cycle may have ended – Commerzbank - May 19, 2023
- Gold edges higher after sliding to 7-week low - May 19, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Surge, Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold Today? Expert’s Decode - May 19, 2023