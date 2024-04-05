Gold is confirming a major breakout above $2000. The last event of this magnitude was in 2005, when prices left the $400 level behind forever. Gold is short-term overbought, and prices are due for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Major Breakout & New Bull Market Confirmed - April 5, 2024
- Asia Gold: Record price rally takes toll on India demand; China premiums firm - April 5, 2024
- Zimbabwe Launches New Gold-backed Currency - April 5, 2024