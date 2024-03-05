EUR/USD is easing below 1.0850 in European trading, struggling to capitalize on its recent gains. The pair feels the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar recovery gains traction amid a risk-averse market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Monetary policy likely to switch to an easing bias, a boon for XAU/USD – ANZ - March 5, 2024
- Heard on the Street Monday Recap: The Broker With a Chart of Gold - March 5, 2024
- Gold Surges Beyond $2,100 Mark, Reaching Record Highs as Traders Anticipate Interest Rate Cuts - March 5, 2024