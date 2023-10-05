Gold has lost $100 an ounce to $1,820, its lowest level since March. Economists at UBS analyze the yellow metal’s outlook. Near-term risks to Gold remain. Uncertainty over where …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: More constrained outlook for XAU/USD – UBS - October 5, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips for eighth straight session on Fed rate-hike worries - October 5, 2023
- Gold steady as bond yields ease with focus on US jobs data - October 5, 2023