Gold witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading … In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, US bond yields and the USD price dynamics might continue to influence the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: Not out of the woods yet, ascending trend-line holds the key for XAU/USD bulls - March 22, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls stay hopeful despite recent losses targeting $1,730 - March 22, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat, Silver May futures fall over 1% - March 22, 2021