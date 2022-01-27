Gold Price Forecast: Poised to challenge January’s low at 1,782.60

Spot gold is sharply down for a second consecutive day, trading around $1,793.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal shed roughly $50 per troy ounce following a hawkish US Federal Reserve monetary policy …
