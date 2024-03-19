Gold’s recent retreat could be short-lived as bullish patterns emerge. A falling wedge and Fibonacci analysis suggest a potential rally towards new record highs above 2,195.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Potential for Breakout of Bull Wedge - March 19, 2024
- AngloGold swings to loss on lower gold sales, higher costs - March 19, 2024
- Gold prices dip alongside US Dollar strength ahead of upcoming Fed’s meeting - March 19, 2024