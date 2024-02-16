Following the unexpectedly high US inflation data, there was a significant setback in the price of Gold, which slipped below $2,000 per troy ounce. However, as the market is already very cautious with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Potential for further XAU/USD corrections to be limited – Commerzbank - February 16, 2024
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Find Support - February 16, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 42 to Rs 61,664/10 gm - February 16, 2024