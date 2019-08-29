Gold is testing the 2013 bear market inflection point at $1550. The trend appears to be slowing after rallying $300 since May. Silver has taken the torch and is leading gold higher; that often …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Prices Grapple With $1550 - August 28, 2019
- Gold ends lower, in retreat from its highest levels since 2013 - August 28, 2019
- Speculative Money is Here and Gold Price are About to Rally - August 28, 2019