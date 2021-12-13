Gold bulls rake control at the start of the week and eye $1,1815 resistance. The Fed is the key focus this week and markets weigh aggressive tightening. On Monday, the price of gold has started off in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Risk-aversion underpins XAU/USD below $1,800, central banks eyed - December 13, 2021
- New Gold to Sell Blackwater Gold Stream for US$300 Million - December 13, 2021
- Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Pfizer Inc. - December 13, 2021