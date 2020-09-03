Dollar clings onto the bounce amid improved US economic recovery. Technical outlook favors XAU/USD bears in the short-term. Any bounce in gold to remain shallow ahead of US ISM Services. Gold (XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Sell the XAU/USD bounce ahead of ISM Services PMI? - September 3, 2020
- Best Gold Stocks for 2020 - September 2, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Decline Despite Drop in Jobs Data - September 2, 2020