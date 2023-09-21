EUR/USD is consolidating losses near 1.0650 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields sit at multi-year highs, underpinning the US Dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Shifting Fed’s terminal rate expectations could cap XAU/USD upside in the near term – ANZ - September 21, 2023
- Senco Gold share price jumps over 8%; Emkay Global sees 24% more upside - September 21, 2023
- Gold prices mark fourth consecutive gain amid central bank decisions - September 21, 2023