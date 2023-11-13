Gold price has drifted downwards in the past few days as the recent bullish momentum faded. The precious metal was trading at $1,940 on Monday, much lower than last month’s high of $2,010. It has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price forecast: signal as a bearish pattern forms ahead of US CPI - November 13, 2023
- Market watch: EGX indices ends Monday in green; gold prices rise - November 13, 2023
- Elite investor Jim Rogers touts gold and silver over stocks and real estate – and warns inflation will worsen and a recession is looming - November 13, 2023