Slightly Bullish. soared the most since March 2020 last week ; Soft US inflation data saw traders eye a less hawkish Fed ; Keep an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Soft US Inflation Data Has XAU/USD Eyeing Less Hawkish Fed - November 13, 2022
- Lundin Gold, Inc. (LUGDF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript - November 12, 2022
- Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Gold stocks top list; Braskem, AMR at bottom after Q3 reports - November 12, 2022