Spot gold set to extend its gains beyond a multi-year high of 1,765.19. Gold prices have reached fresh multi-year highs this week, with spot hitting $ 1,765.19 a troy ounce. Despite ending the week in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Speculative interest keeps buying the dips - May 22, 2020
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue the Grind - May 22, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nearing $1740/oz level - May 22, 2020