Spot Gold recovered the $2,000 threshold on Thursday, now trading at around $2,006 a troy ounce. Financial markets adopted a more cautious stance amid the absence of fresh first-tier macroeconomic clues and mounting concerns about the economic future, favoring the safe-haven metal against the battered US Dollar.
