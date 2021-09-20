Gold remains consolidated ahead of the Fed this week. US dollar remains favoured for its safe-haven allure and prospects of Fed tapering. Gold is flat during holiday thin markets with both Tokyo and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Steady as she goes on Fed week - September 19, 2021
- How To Buy Discount Gold As Inflation Soars - September 19, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Short-Covering Over $1757.40, More Selling Under $1738.60 - September 19, 2021