Gold Price justifies the downside break of an ascending trend line from November 2022 as it prods the 200-DMA support. Also favoring the XAU/USD sellers are the bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Strong US Dollar, yields direct XAU/USD bears toward $1,890, China/US data eyed - August 14, 2023
- A Chinese Gold Standard? - August 14, 2023
- American Hartford Gold Review: BBB, Complaints, Is It Legit? - August 14, 2023