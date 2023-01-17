Gold price climbed to $1,930 at the start of the week, thereby reaching its highest level since the end of April 2022. Nonetheless, economists at Commerzbank doubt that the currency increase is sustainable.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Sustainability of the current XAU/USD upswing is uncertain – Commerzbank - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidation could be imminent in the short term – Standard Chartered - January 17, 2023
- IAMGOLD produces 713k oz gold in 2022 - January 17, 2023