Gold Price Forecast: The huge sell-off requires a healthy correction, however, $1,730 is calling

Gold was sold off in a heavy bout of supply as the US dollar catches a strong bid on US Retail Sales. Gold fell well above the daily ATR of $22 and the 23.6-50% ratios can be eyed into old support.
