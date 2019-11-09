That turned out to be timely – after some post-Fed deliberation, gold formed a secondary high on November 1st, and prices immediately began to break lower. Below is the chart posted on November 1st, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – The Next Great Buying Opportunity - November 8, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Slides on Stronger Dollar - November 8, 2019
- Hedge Funds Boost Bearish Gold Bets Before JPMorgan, Citi Exit - November 8, 2019