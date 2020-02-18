Gold has begun the final surge into its 6-month cycle peak. Prices could reach $1700 in March. From there, our work supports a multi-week correction, possibly severe, into May. It took some time, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – The Surge To $1700 As Predicted - February 18, 2020
- The ultra-wealthy are dropping up to $50,000 on gold credit cards decked out with precious gems. Here’s a look at how they’re designed. - February 18, 2020
- Why gold prices topped $1,600 and may soon hit a more than 7-year high - February 18, 2020