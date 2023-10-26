The precious metal has gained more than 8% since Hamas attacked Israel. While the war will continue to drive haven flows toward Gold, further price gains also hinge on the Fed’s rate cycle nearing an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: The war will continue to drive haven flows toward XAU/USD – ANZ - October 26, 2023
- Gold shining bright! Prices cross Rs 60,000; sales surge up to 30% during festive season despite 5.5% rise in gold rates - October 26, 2023
- Gold tests $2,000 as Middle East concerns offset rate hike jitters - October 26, 2023