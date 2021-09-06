Gold price is holding the lower ground below $1830 as bulls catch a breather before initiating the next upswing towards $1845, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. Daily close belo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: There is more room on the upside, XAU/USD to target $1,845 - September 6, 2021
- Gold prices drift lower amid rising dollar - September 6, 2021
- AltynGold Swung to 1H Profit, Revenue Rose on Higher Gold Prices - September 6, 2021