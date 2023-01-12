Gold jumps to a fresh eight-month high following the release of the US consumer inflation figures. In the TD Securities strategists’ view, it is too early to fade the rally. Too early to fade Gold?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Too early to fade the XAU/USD rally – TDS - January 12, 2023
- Equinox Gold: Getting Saved By The Gold Price - January 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to $1,900 neighbourhood, fresh multi-month top post-US CPI - January 12, 2023