The greenback is under selling pressure amid a sharp retracement in government bond yields. XAUUSD has room to advance towards $2,000, although a corrective decline seems possible. Spot gold maintains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion - April 13, 2022
- Gold scales 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal - April 13, 2022
- Gold price extends gains to reach 1-month high with inflation soaring - April 13, 2022