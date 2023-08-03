The latest US employment-related data, however, triggered second thoughts. A more precise picture could emerge on Friday when the US publishes the July Nonfarm Payrolls Report (NFP). The country is expected to have created 205K new job positions in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen steady at 3.6%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report - August 3, 2023
- Investing in gold in 2023? 5 things to know right now - August 3, 2023
- Gold declines Rs 150; silver nosedives Rs 1,700 - August 3, 2023